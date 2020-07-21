CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, CASI expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. There can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by CASI.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunning manager, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC is acting as co-manager, for the offering.

CASI intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to advancing our product portfolio, acquiring the rights to new product candidates and general and administrative expenses.

The securities described above are being offered by CASI pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed on December 13, 2017 and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 22, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at [email protected].

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that CASI has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about CASI and the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, with a product portfolio that includes approved and investigational assets. In August 2019, the Company launched its first commercial product, EVOMELA® (Melphalan for Injection), in China that is approved for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation in the multiple myeloma setting. The Company's other core hematology/oncology assets in its pipeline include (i) an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product (CNCT19) being developed as a treatment for patients with B-ALL and B-NHL; (ii) CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and (iii) ZEVALIN® (Ibritumomab Tiuxetan), a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody that is approved in the U.S. to treat patients with NHL, and being developed for China. The Company's oncology assets also include China rights to (i) octreotide long acting injectable (LAI) microsphere formulation indicated for the treatment of certain symptoms associated with particular neuroendocrine cancers and acromegaly, and (ii) a novel formulation of thiotepa, which has multiple indications and a long history of established use in the hematology/oncology setting, both of which are being developed for import registration and market approval in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and no duty to update forward-looking statements is assumed. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including: the difficulty of executing our business strategy in China; our ability to design and implement a development plan for our ANDAs; the development of major public health concerns, including the coronavirus or other pandemics arising in China or elsewhere; our lack of experience in manufacturing products and uncertainty about our resources and capabilities to do so on a clinical or commercial scale; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our products and proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); our inability to predict when or if our product candidates will be approved for marketing by the FDA, NMPA, or other regulatory authorities; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates; the volatility in the market price of our common stock; risks relating to the need for additional capital and the uncertainty of securing additional funding on favorable terms; risks associated with CNCT19, CID-103, and our other early-stage products under development; risks that result in preclinical and early clinical models are not necessarily indicative of later clinical results; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical trials, including delays to the commencement of such trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the lack of success in the clinical development of any of our products; and our dependence on third parties. Such factors, among others, could have a material adverse effect upon our business, results of operations and financial condition. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, are contained in our filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.sec.gov.

EVOMELA® and ZEVALIN® are proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma LLC and its affiliates.

COMPANY CONTACT : CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 240.864.2643 [email protected] INVESTOR CONTACT : Solebury Trout Jennifer Porcelli 646.378.2962 [email protected]

