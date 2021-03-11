CASI Pharmaceuticals To Host Business Update Call March 12, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2020.

On the call, CASI's Chairman & CEO will provide an update on recent business developments and review upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 405-1224 (U.S.), (86) 400-120-2840 (China), (800) 965-561 (Hong Kong) to listen to the live presentation. The live webcast can be accessed at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/casi/mediaframe/44098/indexl.html

The archived webcast will be available for a year in the Investor Center section at: www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is executing its plan to become a biopharmaceutical leader in the greater China market by leveraging the Company's China-based clinical, regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 80 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, revenue growth, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors.

