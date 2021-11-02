Casino Cash Trac live at Mohegan Sun

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Cash Trac (CCT) is proud to announce Mohegan Sun, one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States is live using CCT's Casino Audit Solution for all their cage, vault and revenue audit needs.

"We're excited to work with CCT, one of the leading software companies in the U.S., to bring the brand's innovative cage and revenue audit solution to Mohegan Sun," said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager, Jeff Hamilton

Since its inception in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has been helping casinos across the US with its CAS solution for cage operations and revenue audit automation. It offers full integration with Casino Management systems, Food & Beverage systems, Hotel systems, Recyclers/Kiosks/ATMs/Cash Dispensers all on a single platform for superior auditing, management reporting, data analytics and so much more.

"This partnership is a true win-win. CCT has delivered tremendous efficiencies to our cage and revenue audit processes and streamlined related operations. Finding a complete solution for our cage and revenue audit to meet our needs and budget with scalability was a challenge. CCT provided a comprehensive and innovative system accompanied with extraordinary customer service. We now have real time access to our cash on hand at our property and our revenue audit team has greatly reduced their audit time of all gaming and non-gaming segments. Now our team is truly auditing versus compiling data, which has created significant savings for our Gaming Enterprise," Kelly Mckinnon CFO of Mohegan Sun added.

"We are honored Mohegan Sun has chosen our Casino Audit System for all their cage and revenue audit needs. This has been a great implementation and we are very excited to create efficiencies and savings for the Mohegan team." says CCT's CRO Wanor França.

About Mohegan Sun

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country.

About Casino Cash Trac

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Casino Cash Trac (http://www.casinocashtrac.com/) is the creator of Casino Insight™, an award-winning suite of transactional, reporting, and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes, and operations analysis. Casino Insight™ offers full integration with most casino management, food & beverage, and hotel systems, as well as most cash dispensers, kiosks, and other bank machines.

Since developing Casino Insight™ in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 190 casinos across multiple states and countries to advance towards operational excellence, maximize productivity and efficiency while minimizing paper waste and manual processes.

