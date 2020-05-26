Casino Game Maker, Inc. Announces New Product Launch

"We are proud to offer FENRIR as the newest addition to ETG style betting terminals. This top of the line terminal incorporates Casino Game Maker's Gaming Platform, VALHALLA+. This platform offers the latest gaming technologies with industry leading flexibility to adapt to today's rapidly changing gaming environment. Multiple game types can be played on one device, at the same time. This includes playing live dealer table games while playing Class III slots or poker. As the industry and regulators adapt to the new normal of social distancing and safety guidelines, these technologies will help casinos continue to offer exciting games to their players. Offering new games, custom content and meeting new regulations becomes easier when you choose FENRIR," said Brian Dalley, Casino Game Maker Director of Engineering.

"Even before COVID-19, the global market for electronic table games was expected to grow significantly. With the new reality, it appears that the growth could be exponential. Casino Game Maker is focused on developing solutions to help casinos comply with the new safety guidelines. In keeping with this, our game library now includes products such as card-based roulette and craps. We have also developed visually appealing safety shields for our electronic table game terminal, FENRIR, to promote social distancing," said Andrzej Surmacz, Casino Game Maker President. Casino Game Maker specializes in gaming solutions for land-based casinos. Our expertise includes platform design, compliance review, system integration, design and manufacturing of gaming devices. The Company was established in early 2014 and is based in Cedar City, Utah.

SOURCE Casino Game Maker, Inc.