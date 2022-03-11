Casino Gaming Equipment Market - 2021-2025 | Growing Vendor Involvement In Market to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing vendor involvement in the market and expansion of casinos are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as restrictions on gambling in many countries will challenge market growth.

The casino gaming equipment market report is segmented by Type (Casino tables, Slot machines, Gaming chips, Video poker machines, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are the key market for casino gaming equipment in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.



AMATIC Industries GmbH



APEX pro gaming AS



Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.



Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC



International Game Technology plc



KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.



NOVOMATIC AG



Scientific Games Corp.



Universal Entertainment Corp.

Casino gaming equipment market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The casino gaming equipment market in the US report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the advent of innovative display solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming equipment market growth during the next few years.

Casino gaming equipment market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the Casino gaming equipment market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Casino gaming equipment market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the casino gaming equipment market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Casino gaming equipment market in US vendors

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

