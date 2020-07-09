Casino Miami Guest Wins Big Taking Home a $50,000 Grand Prize in "Press for Cash" Promotion

MIAMI, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Miami awarded a grand prize of $50,000 to Miami resident Marcelo F. on Saturday, June 20. The lucky player was participating in the casino's "Press for Cash" promotion, which gives patrons the opportunity to participate each Friday and Saturday throughout the month of June.

Press For Cash

The 'Press for Cash" promotion by SCA Gaming is a game of chance that features various prizes displayed in squares around a large-format digital game screen. Once the game is launched, the squares are randomly highlighted, and the contestant presses the stop button to land on a prize square. Every participant in the Casino Miami promotion was a winner with a wide variety of cash prizes leading up to the grand prize of $50,000.

Each night of the contest, 22 guests were randomly drawn from the tickets they entered into the drawing drum earlier in the day. "During the afternoons on every promotional day you could see guests lined up at the players club to claim the bonus entries they earned for that night's drawing," said Casino Miami Marketing Director, Steve Rinaldi. "Each guest had their own superstition, two knocks on the top of the drawing drum or spin the drum a few times as they deposited their tickets in anticipation for the 22 guest's whose names would be drawn that evening to play 'Press for Cash'," Rinaldi added.

When Marcelo F. hit the winning combination, guests watching the promotion went wild cheering the winner knowing that the $50,000 grand prize was achievable. "With one weekend left of the promotion we anticipate stronger than usual crowds, as the next lucky guests will be chosen to play 'Press for Cash' to take their shot at another $50,000 payout," said Rinaldi.

About SCA Gaming

Since 1996, SCA Gaming has led the game when it comes to mega-prize promotions on casino floors around the world. With over $212 Million in prizes paid and over 120,000 promotional events, SCA is the industry leader for impactful promotions that drive brand awareness, loyalty and revenue for casinos while protecting their budgets. From online gamification and on-site games of chance, SCA's portfolio engages audiences and amplifies brands. SCA's prize coverage empowers casinos to add attention-grabbing mega prizes to promotions with limited financial risk. Gaming operators utilizing SCA's promotion and loyalty solutions consistently enjoy measurable increases in ROI, net gains in profitability and benefit enhancements that drive player loyalty. To protect your floor and guests, many player-favorite promotional games are now offered on a touchless kiosk platform. Visit scagaming.com for more information.

About Press for Cash

For more information on Press for Cash, visit scagaming.com/promotions/press-for-cash.

About Casino Miami

Visit http://www.playcasinomiami.com/ for more information.

