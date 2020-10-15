Casino Player Magazine Readers Name San Manuel Casino "Best VIP Services"

San Manuel Casino offers premium gaming rooms, including The Vault, High Limit Slots and High Limit Table Games, where player convenience is maximized with best-in-gaming VIP amenities. Services include private gaming rooms and bathrooms, an always stocked bar with exclusive cocktails to suit every mood, and a service team like no other.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is looking to expand its team by adding over 200 roles to its 4,000+ team members across multiple departments by the end of this year. The Casino has positions currently available in table games, customer service and food and beverage departments. Full information on the current openings as well as the overall application process can be found at SanManuelCareers.com.

In the last two years, San Manuel Casino has undergone numerous enhancements. These include a casino floor with the latest and most innovative slot machines in a state-of-the-art facility, designated High Limit rooms and a generous selection of dining and entertainment options. Most recent openings include an additional, exclusive high-limit gaming room and an Asian-inspired eatery.

San Manuel Casino is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland, CA 92346, and can be reached by calling 1-800-359-2464. For more information visit www.sanmanuel.com.

About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California's one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 5,000 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining, and a generous player's reward program. Since 1986, players have won thrilling jackpots and exciting prizes, making any visit to San Manuel a memorable and best-in-class experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE San Manuel Casino

Related Links

https://www.sanmanuel.com

