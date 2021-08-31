Casinos And Gambling Market Records a CAGR of about 3.50% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 31, 2021, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The casinos and gambling market is set to grow by $ 32.54 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 3.50% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the growing popularity of online gambling and the growth in the spending capability of customers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The casinos and gambling market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Casinos and Gambling Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the casinos and gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Crown Resorts Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Golden Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, SJM Holdings Ltd., and William Hill Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Casinos and Gambling Market size
- Casinos and Gambling Market trends
- Casinos and Gambling Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the legalization of gambling is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the Socio-Economic impact of casinos may threaten the growth of the market.
Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist casinos and gambling market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the casinos and gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the casinos and gambling market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of casinos and gambling market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
