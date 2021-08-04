Casinos And Gambling Market to grow by USD 82.09 billion|Technavio

The casinos and gambling market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online gambling.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by platform (Offline and Online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing use of social media marketing is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the casinos and gambling market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The casinos and gambling market covers the following areas:

Casinos And Gambling Market Sizing

Casinos And Gambling Market Forecast

Casinos And Gambling Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Crown Resorts Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Golden Entertainment Inc.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

SJM Holdings Ltd.

William Hill Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

