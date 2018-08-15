Casio Adds 10 Bold Solar-Powered Timepieces To Its EDIFICE Collection

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of 10 new models to its EDIFICE collection of men's timepieces – the EQS900DB-1AV/2AV, EQS900CL-1AV, EQS600DB-1A4/1A9, EFSS500DB-1AV/1BV and EFSS510D-1AV/2AV/7AV. The new high performance models come with solar charging technology and are designed for both professional and personal lifestyles making them the ideal addition to any man's wardrobe.

"We are excited to introduce an array of new models to Casio's distinctive EDIFICE collection of timepieces," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "The new additions offer solar power and a variety of enhanced features that exude 'speed and intelligence' like a carbon dial and sapphire crystal. They are truly a testament to Casio's commitment to providing consumers with the boldest, and most versatile timepieces in the industry."

All 10 models boast a Solar Chronograph that can continually store energy via a solar panel located under the inset dials. Casio's Solar Chronograph, which consists of a solar panel system, converts light to energy and eliminates the need for battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months. Other key features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a one second stopwatch, date display, battery indicator and screw back.

In addition to their innovative functionality, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces exude style and elegance. Casio's new EFSS500DB and EFSS510D models are made with Sapphire crystal, a scratch resistant and resilient type of glass that provides a clear and strong watch face. The EQS900DB, EQS900CL and EQS600DB models are designed with a carbon dial which is the same carbon fiber used in Formula One™ racing.

The new EDIFICE timepieces will be available nationwide in August at select jewelry and watch retailers, as well as EDIFICE.Casio.com. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

