Casio Adds New Connected Timepiece To EDIFICE Collection

"The new ECB900DB demonstrates Casio's aptitude for progressive design and innovation," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "It is a great addition to the EDIFICE collection providing all of the features consumers know and crave with a fresh design."

To provide an additional layer of accurate timekeeping, the ECB900DB can be paired to a smartphone with just a push of a button. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth® technology, the watch can access the correct time in its current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and Daylight Saving Time information.

Casio's ECB900DB also features a Tough Solar chronograph with enhanced charging technology that can efficiently store energy for power as well as maintain a charge. Casio's Tough Solar technology consists of a solar panel system that converts light to electricity and eliminates the need for battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, high-brightness double LED light, stopwatch with speed indicator and more.

Designed with a bold 3D dial and stainless-steel case and band, the ECB900DB will be available in two styles: black watch face with blue accents (ECB900DB-1B) or black watch face with red accents (ECB900DB-1A). Both models will be available this spring for a MSRP of $200 at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, as well as Casio.com. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

