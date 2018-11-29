Casio Adds Three New Models To Cash Register Lineup

DOVER N.J., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to expand its electronic cash register lineup with the introduction of three new models, the SR-S500SC, SR-S4000MC and the SR-C4500MC. Designed for small to medium sized businesses, the new cash registers come equipped with a variety of features necessary for staying organized and on top of daily sales data.

"We're very excited to expand our lineup of electronic cash registers," said Glenn Deal, Sales Development Manager of Casio's Systems Products Division. "Businesses both large and small need to accurately process transactions and track sales, and our latest models do just that and more!"

Casio's new cash registers come standard with Bluetooth (BLE Ver 4.1) communication. The Bluetooth paired with Casio's free Connect ECR+ application promotes quick and efficient daily operations. By linking up to smartphones the app provides retailers with the ability to read and reset sales totals, view daily sales activities and reports, program the machine, transfer data, and more automatically to a remote Cloud server with no monthly subscription charges for the Cloud.

Outfitted with two serial COM ports for a scanner and PAX S300 payment terminal connection, the SR-S500SC, SR-S4000MC and SR-C4500MC make it easy for merchants to run EMV, credit, debit, and gift card transactions. Casio's SR-S4000MC and SR-4500MC offer a dual station fast and reliable thermal printer, while the SR-S500SC has a single station thermal printer. All models also offer a10-line operator LCD with high definition blue display, SD card slot, pop-up two-line customer display, and standard department keys. The SR-S4000MC and SR-C4500MC come equipped with a medium sized heavy-duty metal cash drawer, while the SR-S500SC comes with a small cash drawer. Additionally, the SR-C4500MC has a 72-key position flat keyboard and raised function keyboard offering a guest check file for small hospitality operations that require the ability to store and recall detailed orders.

Casio's SR-S500SC (MSRP: $385.00), SR-S4000MC (MSRP: $535.00), and SR-C4500MC (MSRP: $588.00) are available now at select retailers nationwide. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of POS and electronic cash registers, please visit www.Casio4business.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

