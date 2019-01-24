Casio Announces New LampFree Superior Series

DOVER N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is excited to announce the new Superior Series of LampFree® Projectors. Casio's latest LampFree projectors are ideal for classrooms and conference rooms and offer incredible benefits to presenters including high brightness, low maintenance, flexibility and a new suite of Education Solutions.

NEW SUPERIOR SERIES

Ideal for the education market where WUXGA projectors are becoming the standard, Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors offers brightness up to 4000 lumens. As the Company's first WUXGA projector series, the new models provide full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors. And with a 1.7X zoom lens, the Superior Series increases flexibility with installations as the projectors can fit into many existing brackets.

The Superior Series features the next generation of Casio's industry-leading, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. For use in schools, this corresponds to an operating lifetime of up to 18 years, during which the projector is running for an average of six hours a day through a 180-day school year. Additionally, the Superior Series boasts Casio's new dust resistant design with improved efficiency in cooling the light source and power supply while providing stronger dust resistance that helps to prevent the deterioration of brightness, even in dusty environments.

CASIO EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

Casio understands the frustration that educators can have connecting and preparing for presentations both wired and wireless. Also as active learning becomes more common in schools, the need for classroom flexibility increases. Keeping this in mind, Casio's new projectors deliver convenience and outstanding operating performance that educators and other presenters will appreciate thanks to Casio Education Solutions. This valuable system comes standard with 2019 Casio LampFree Network models – including the new Superior Series as well as the 2019 Advanced and Ultra Short Throw models – saving IT Managers even more money because they can get a lot of the functionality of a stand-alone system provided at no additional cost with these new projectors.

New Features: Setting up technology can take away from valuable instruction or meeting time. To help alleviate this challenge, 2019 Casio LampFree Network Model projectors can provide a variety of features designed to reduce set-up time in the classroom and keep students focused on the curriculum. The new models offer an Auto Input Search to eliminate the need to set the input port which teachers must do to connect to a classroom's projector. With this feature, educators simply plug the PC into the projector and start the class immediately.

Educators can also transition from one class to the next with the Auto Projection Off feature, which automatically puts the projector into stand-by mode. Other built-in features include a Countdown Timer for classroom management, Template function to increase efficiency and Mirror Mode to reverse project images to show form and movement.

Additional Wireless Features: Casio's new Network models are compatible with Casio's YW-41 wireless adaptor and offer educators endless possibilities for a modern, streamlined lesson with additional features as part of the Casio Education package. Using the Moderator Function, teachers can select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their PC onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease.

Using Casio's Quick Projection feature, educators can effortlessly connect to a classroom projector with minimal time loss. IT managers simply create the icon for connection in advance and upload it on any shared server or cloud system. Teachers and students then add the icon on their devices and click to wirelessly project content to that model without having to re-install the projector for each use.

Using the C-Connection Software or App, educators also have the ability to control projection remotely through a smart device from anywhere in the classroom, as well as control the projector input when using PC/Projector Remote Operation.

"When evaluating our full portfolio of Lampfree projector offerings, we recognized that there was an opportunity to improve upon our technology in order to support educators and presenters on a deeper level," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our latest models will fundamentally change the status quo in the education space by delivering the benefits of LampFree projection while also providing a comprehensive solution for presenters and educators that supports them in the classroom or boardroom from beginning to end."

The Superior Series model will be on display at FETC from January 27-30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. They will also be on display at TCEA from February 4-8 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

In addition to the new Superior Series models, Casio's LampFree Advanced Series and Ultra Short Throw Series will introduce new models integrated with Casio Education Solutions later this year.

The new Superior Series models will become available in Spring 2019. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

