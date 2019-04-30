Casio Celebrates International Jazz Day

DOVER, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of International Jazz Day, Casio America, Inc. encourages musicians and consumers worldwide to celebrate the iconic genre. International Jazz Day was created to highlight jazz music and unite people in all corners of the globe in their love of jazz. International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists and all music lovers to learn more about the genre and celebrate its roots, as well as the cultural impact it continues to create.

Casio's Privia line of digital pianos, including the newest Privia PX-S1000, features innovations that make playing piano more enjoyable than ever for jazz enthusiasts. With a slim and stylish design, the PX-S1000 is portable enough to fit in a variety of environments while still delivering an authentic grand piano sound. The newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard is what makes the slim depth possible. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano, ensuring natural piano tones with string and damper resonance to add soulful sounds with the touch of every note.

Create jazz masterpieces on your own with the 18 Tones with 192 notes of polyphony, and layer/split/duet functionality, included in the PX-S1000. If you're a beginning player looking to add more jazz to your repertoire, the free Chordana Play for Piano app can be downloaded to expand your musical learning. Change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder, and learn your favorite MIDI songs with a graphical "piano roll" which grades you on how well you play. The PX-S1000 also includes Bluetooth audio, allowing you to connect a device wirelessly and play your favorite jazz songs through its powerful speakers while playing along at the same time.

To learn more about Casio's line of Privia digital pianos and full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

