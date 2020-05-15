Casio Continues To Support Notes for Notes And Its Quest To Bring Music Education To All

DOVER, N.J., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is a universal language that can not only change the way people see the world, but also inspire them to do something great. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Notes for Notes® (N4N®) – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will continue to exact its mission and give youth access to explore, create and record music while at home. As a longstanding N4N partner, Casio is eager to continue to support the program and uphold the belief that music has the power to transcend virtually any cultural, racial, or socioeconomic barrier.

Prior to the nationwide shutdown, N4N provided access to musical instruments, recording equipment and mentorship at a variety of Boys & Girls Clubs and after-school facilities in cities across the nation. With all 25 N4N Studios temporarily closed with tentative reopen dates, a pivot was necessary to meet the demands of its mission. With that said, N4N has developed and tested its digital infrastructure across key markets including San Francisco, Austin, Nashville and Atlanta, with a nationwide rollout that started in late April. Although youth cannot meet face-to-face, N4N plans to maintain its sense of community among members, by giving them hope while building excitement for the return to the studios. With the introduction of the digital platform, the team hopes to help youth continue their creative journeys while inspiring new paths they have yet to imagine.

"With the world in crisis, organizations like N4N continue to shine a positive light with music, love and community at the heart of their values. We are proud to partner with such a group whose mission never halts, even in the face of a pandemic," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Although the studios are closed for the time being, N4N propels students forward by providing channels to learn outside of the typical classroom or studio. Casio is eager to lend a helping hand and continue the mission to bring music to all."

N4N Digital is transforming the experience of making music in its studios through a combination of three things that relate back to its pillars of Confidence, Creativity, Compassion and Community:

N4N Resource Guide , a collection of music resources.

, a collection of music resources. Digital Recording via Soundtrap, an app and browser based DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) which youth can create and record in.

an app and browser based DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) which youth can create and record in. Digital Artist Visits, leveraging Zoom and its host of artists, producers, engineers, songwriters and industry pros, N4N will be scheduling sessions for youth to chat, learn, audition their tracks for feedback and potentially collaborate with artists from all backgrounds.

For more information about Casio, its music initiatives or its portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Notes for Notes, visit http://notesfornotes.org/.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

About Notes for Notes

Notes for Notes® is a non-profit organization which builds, equips, and staffs after-school recording studios packed with guitars, drums, keys/synths, DJ gear, digital music stations and full recording studios offering youth completely FREE access to explore, create, and record music. Notes for Notes currently has 25 studios in Boys & Girls Clubs and after-school sites in Santa Barbara, Nashville, LA, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Ventura, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Memphis, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Austin, DC, Chicago, Bronx, Denver and coming soon to Las Vegas. Beyond creating music the organization also educates about the multitude of careers around the industry and the positive paths the music can be the catalyst to. Please visit notesfornotes.org for more information and to see how Notes for Notes is Producing Tomorrow's Musicians®.

