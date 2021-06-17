Casio Donates 25 Casiotone CT-S200 Portable Keyboards In Support Of Make Music Day

Several musicians will offer up unplugged performances on the CT-S200 Portable Keyboards at famous landmarks. Tweet this

Several musicians will offer up unplugged performances on the CT-S200 Portable Keyboards at famous landmarks, including Liberty Memorial Tower in Missouri, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, for zebras at a zoo in Pennsylvania and in Texas Canyon off Route 66 in Arizona.

Others will be serving up performances on a mountaintop in Big Bear, California, on a pedal boat in Tempe Town Lake in Arizona, on a water taxi in Chicago, Illinois, in a tree house in Ohio…even atop a forklift in the state of Washington.

"Casio is grateful to once again be a part of Make Music, particularly this year, as we all come together to inspire one another, and to celebrate the joy active music making can bring," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "Casio is passionate about music, and we want to encourage all music enthusiasts to experience the excitement of performing, anytime and anywhere."

Thirty-nine years ago, in France, Jack Lang and his staff at the Ministry of Culture dreamed up an idea for a new kind of musical holiday – a day where free, live music would be everywhere. Anyone and everyone would be invited to join and play music or host performances. The event would take place on the summer solstice, June 21, and would be called Fête De La Musique, which translates to both "festival of music" and "make music!"

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, nearly 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music Day celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation, and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

