Casio Earns Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show Award

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is proud to announce that its new Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree® Projector has earned Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show Award. Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN was chosen for its ability to help improve both teaching and learning.

Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show award winners are selected by the country's most innovative educators. Products were rated on: quality, effectiveness, and the product's ability to solve specific problems for schools. The judges then met with Tech & Learning's editors to decide which products would receive their stamp of approval.

Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and is outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source – the R-Hybrid Light Source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. For use in schools, this corresponds to an operating lifetime of up to 18 years, during which the projector is running for an average of six hours a day through a 180-day school year.

Additionally, the XJ-S400UN features a 1.7x zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, and Casio's Educational Solutions collaboration package for the modern classroom. Auto Input Search enables teachers to start class quickly by simply plugging the PC into the projector. One Click Connection allows wireless projection by simply clicking on the dedicated icon for each classroom on your device. Wireless features such as PC/Projector Remote Operation and Moderator Function allow teachers to project their own PC display or select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their PC onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, with up to 40 PCs connected to the projector at one time and up to four PCs on-screen simultaneously.

"We are thrilled to receive Tech & Learning's Best of Show Award at TCEA 2019," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our new Superior XJ-S400UN raises the industry standard by offering a variety of benefits for educators including, high brightness, 20,000 hours of service life, a dust resistant design and Casio's new suite of Education Solutions."

Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors will become available this Spring. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

