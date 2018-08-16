Casio G-SHOCK Adds Metallic Accent Model To Men's GA710 Series

The GA710B-1A2 offers standard G-SHOCK technology of 200M water resistance and shock resistance, as well as the following features:

Super LED light

5-year battery

World time (31 time zones / 48 cities + UTC)

4 daily alarms

1/100 th sec. stopwatch (24hr)

sec. stopwatch (24hr) 1/10 th countdown timer

countdown timer 12/24 hour time formats

53.4 mm case

A video showcasing the GA710B-1A2 has been created and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/GA710

The GA710B-1A2 will retail for $130 beginning in September 2018 at gshock.com, select jewelers, select Macy's, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK



CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.



Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

