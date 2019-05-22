Casio G-SHOCK Announces Latest G-LIDE Model In Collaboration With Pro Surfer Kanoa Igarashi

The new watch is based on the G-LIDE GLX5600 which features a tide graph, an indispensable tool for surfers. The thin, square shape of the watch ensures that it does not obstruct the wrist while surfing. The GLX5600KI-7 features a semi-transparent body that evokes the ocean and is paired with a mirror finish face that gives the watch a simple, cool look. Igarashi's "Kanoa" signature is inscribed on the upper center of the watch face and on the strap keeper and case back, as well as in illumination when the backlight is turned on.

At just 21 years old, the Huntington Beach, CA native has been in the professional surf scene for over a decade. Kanoa was an instant talent from the time he first jumped in the water at the age of 3, and by the time he was 11 he set a new record for the most victories in a single season. He has gone on to win a number of major surfing competitions and is currently a world-class professional surfer competing on the World Surf League Championship Tour at the top of the sport.

The new model features technical capabilities to match with Kanoa's impressive surf skills, including Tide & Moon graphs and a Moon Age data that anchors the face of the timepiece, for anticipating tide and surf swell of the rider's current location.

A video highlighting the collaboration timepiece has been created – watch here: http://bit.ly/G-SHOCKxKanoa

The new model also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

World time (29 time zones / 48 cities)

Auto EL backlight

Flash alert

Stopwatch and countdown timer

2 Multi function alarms

The GLX5600KI-7 will retail for $130 and will be available for purchase starting this July at select jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

