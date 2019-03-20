Casio G-SHOCK Announces Latest Limited Edition GRAVITYMASTER At Baselworld 2019

The special edition model will be on display at Baselworld from March 21-26 at the Casio booth, located in Hall 1.1 B71 & 67.

The GWRB1000X-1A comes equipped with G-SHOCK's highest quality features including a laminated carbon bezel (52 layers), carbon dial and carbon insert band, made to withstand harsh conditions, while a scratch resistant, sapphire glass enhances the watches usability in any situation. Featuring G-SHOCK's Triple G Resist the watch is also protected against shock, vibration, and centrifugal force, which is essential for pilots.

This new model is built with Bluetooth® technology to connect with the G-SHOCK Connected smartphone app to keep accurate time, including adjusting for daylight saving time and changes in time zone. Other premium features include tough solar capabilities, Multiband 6 technology and full auto double LED lights that automatically illuminate the watch face in darker conditions, providing easy visibility at night.

The timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

Dual Time

Countdown timer

Daily alarm

Full auto calendar

The GWRB1000X-1A will retail for $1,000 and will be available for purchase beginning in May.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Lizzy Manno

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Lizzy.Manno@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

