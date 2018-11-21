Casio G-SHOCK Announces Partnership With TRANSFORMERS Franchise For New Collaboration Model

Following a joint commercial for ComicCon in Tokyo last year, this latest partnership between G-SHOCK and TRANSFORMERS unites two global brands that stand for ultimate strength and toughness. The special robot included in the DW6900TF-SET can integrate a G-SHOCK watch into its chest and transform back and forth between a standing robot figure, called Master Optimus Prime Robot Mode, and Pedestal Prime Mode, which displays the G-SHOCK.

The watch included in the set is based off of G-SHOCK's popular DW6900 model and comes equipped with its own unique set of features. Boasting striking colorways of a red case and blue band, the watch matches the iconic colors of Master Optimus Prime. The watch also includes a custom EL backlight feature that depicts the Autobot symbol used in the franchise. In addition, the watch comes in special-edition packaging, showcasing the TRANSFORMERS logo and an image of Master Optimus Prime.

The TRANSFORMERS franchise originated out of a toy line created in Japan by the company Takara Tomy K.K. (then known as Takara K.K.), based on the unique concept of "Robots in Disguise"— robots that deceptively transform into and back from various everyday objects. The parallel epic storyline takes place in a universe in which factions of transforming mecha-robotic lifeforms battle for supremacy.

The TRANSFORMERS toy line was launched in the U.S. market in 1984 and was followed by a hit animated television series and comic book series. The TRANSFORMERS toy line and animated television series were later released in Japan in 1985. The TRANSFORMERS live action movie directed by Michael Bay and produced by Hollywood mogul Steven Spielberg was released in 2007 and became a big hit, launching a movie franchise. More than 500 million TRANSFORMERS figures have been sold to date worldwide in over 130 countries and regions, a testament to the massive global popularity of the TRANSFORMERS franchise.

The DW6900TF-SET timepiece comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

Multi-function alarm

Hourly time signal

Stopwatch and countdown timer

Full auto-calendar

12/24 Hr Time Formats

Flash Alert

53.2mm case

The DW6900TF-SET will retail for $350 and will be available for purchase exclusively at the G-SHOCK's SOHO store and on gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alex Nassar

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alex.Nassar@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

