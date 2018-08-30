Casio G-SHOCK Continues 35th Anniversary Celebration With Release Of New Skeleton Gold Collection

Nodding to G-SHOCK's brand heritage and original case design from the 1980's, both the DW5035E and DW5735E feature screw-lock case backs and a stainless steel strap keeper in case sizes of 42.8mm and 45.4mm. In addition, the DW5035E boasts G-SHOCK's iconic brick pattern on the display – providing an additional vintage element to the timepiece.

Separately, the GA735E and GA835E models feature a front button design for easy access to a super LED light and a unique hand retract function – in case sizes of 53.4 and 48.6mm. The GA735E also boasts a five year battery and 3D bold hands, while the GA835 includes a 3-hand combination and 120 LAP memory.

Each model within the Skeleton Gold collection also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

World time

Daily alarm(s)

1/100 th stopwatch and countdown timer

stopwatch and countdown timer Full auto calendar

12 and 24 hour time formats

The DW5035E-7 and DW5735E-7 will retail for $220 each, while the GA735E-7A and GA835-7A will retail for $160 each. All four models will be available for purchase beginning in October at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK



CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.



Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

