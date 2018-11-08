Casio G-SHOCK Debuts 35th Anniversary Commemorative Models With The MAGMA OCEAN Collection

The MAGMA OCEAN Collection features G-SHOCK's symbolic shades of black and red as base colors – highlighted with brilliant rose gold and yellow gold accents to celebrate the 35th anniversary. Just as the colors evoke the memory of the magma ocean that covered the planet during its formation, the collection also nods to G-SHOCK's heritage while declaring Casio's commitment to continually create valued G-SHOCK models for years to come.

First introduced in 1993, this latest FROGMAN model marks the timepiece's 25th anniversary with a stylized frog placed throughout.

The model also comes equipped with the collection's advanced diver technology, ISO certified, which includes Tough Solar – providing a high-capacity solar-charging system to withstand long outdoor excursions. The watch is also capable of storing Log Data for up to 10 diving logs, as well as displaying moon data, three levels of tide graphs and multi-band atomic timekeeping.

Similarly, the collection's RANGEMAN model is equipped with G-SHOCK's toughest technology for the most intense outdoor situations, including a superior, mud-resistant structure and low temperature resistance of -20C/-40F degrees. The watch also comes with premium features such as a scratch resistant, clear sapphire glass, ceramic case back, Bluetooth and GPS Navigation capabilities, Point Memory (up to 60 sets of point data), a Digital Compass, Barometer, Thermometer, and more.

Both RANGEMAN and FROGMAN models also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology of:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

World Time (48 cities + UTC)

4 Daily alarms

Stopwatch and countdown timer

The GPRB1000TF-1 will retail for $900, while the GWF103F-1 will retail for $750. Both will be available for purchase beginning this December at selected G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alex Nassar

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alex.Nassar@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

