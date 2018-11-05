Casio G-SHOCK Debuts New Men's GA700 Model With Bright Red Accents

Inspired by the shades typically found within streetwear apparel, the new model boasts updated features to create a colorful, striking design – such as a dial ring with Vapor deposition and matte band. Created with G-SHOCK's original resin molding technology , the GA700BR-1A also features a unique resin that shines like metal – making it the perfect, eye-catching accessory for winter wardrobes.

The GA700BR-1A also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology, which includes:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

3D Bold Hands

Super LED Light

5-year Battery

World Time (48 cities + UTC)

4 Daily alarms

1/100 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch 1/10 th second countdown timer

second countdown timer 12/24 hour formats

Hand retract function

53.4mm case

The GA700BR-1A will retail for $110 and will be available for purchase starting this December at selected G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

