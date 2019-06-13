Casio G-SHOCK Debuts New Models to Women's Elevated G-MS Collection

The latest additions to the G-MS collection elevate sophisticated style and come in four unique colorways. The MSGC100-2A sports a navy band with silver bezel and accents; MSGC100-7A a white band with silver bezel and rose gold accents; MSGC100G-1A a black band with rose gold bezel and accents; and MSGC100G-7A a white band with rose gold bezel and accents. The durable polyurethane band features a herringbone pattern, enhancing the distinct design while upholding the features of absolute toughness that G-SHOCK is known for.

The new MSGC100 and MSGC100G timepieces also include the following G-SHOCK technology:

100M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance Super LED Light

World Time (29 cities + UTC)

5 Daily alarms

1/100 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch Countdown timer

12/24 hour formats

The MSGC100 and MSGC100G will retail for $130 and $150 respectively and will be available for purchase starting this June at selected G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

