Casio G-SHOCK Introduces New GA2000 Watch At Baselworld 2019
New Model Boasts Carbon Core Guard Structure and Brand-New Interchangeable Band
Mar 21, 2019, 10:47 ET
DOVER, N.J., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK unveils its latest watch from its GA2000 series. The GA2000-2A arrives with an updated Carbon Core Guard structure to provide unparalleled strength in the toughest of conditions. The new watch arrives in a utility navy colorway, inspired by the military and great outdoors.
The new GA2000 will be on display at Baselworld from March 21-26 at the Casio booth, located at the Casio booth, located in Hall 1.1 B71 & B67.
The GA2000-2A also introduces a unique, interchangeable band that makes it easy for wearers to adapt to any condition or customize their timepiece to match their personal style. The versatile model arrives in the series' bi-color resin band with the option to swap for bands made of traditional resin, Velcro, Cordura, or cloth.
The analog-digital GA2000-2A offers top line capabilities such as raised dial markers and bright colored hands for optimal readability in dim light as well as a super LED light function to provide maximum visibility.
The new model also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:
- 200M water resistance
- Shock resistance
- World time (31TZ / 48 cities)
- 1/100th sec. stopwatch
- Hand retract function
- Countdown timer
- Full auto calendar
- 5 daily alarms
The GA2000-2A will retail for $130 and will be available for purchase starting this May, with the bands becoming available in July.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com
