Casio G-SHOCK Introduces New GA2000 Watch At Baselworld 2019

The GA2000-2A also introduces a unique, interchangeable band that makes it easy for wearers to adapt to any condition or customize their timepiece to match their personal style. The versatile model arrives in the series' bi-color resin band with the option to swap for bands made of traditional resin, Velcro, Cordura, or cloth.

The analog-digital GA2000-2A offers top line capabilities such as raised dial markers and bright colored hands for optimal readability in dim light as well as a super LED light function to provide maximum visibility.

The new model also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

World time (31TZ / 48 cities)

1/100 th sec. stopwatch

sec. stopwatch Hand retract function

Countdown timer

Full auto calendar

5 daily alarms

The GA2000-2A will retail for $130 and will be available for purchase starting this May, with the bands becoming available in July.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

