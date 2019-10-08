Casio G-SHOCK Partners With Herschel Supply For Their First-Ever Watch Release

The digital time piece is engraved with the phrase, "YOU CAN SURF LATER," on the stainless-steel back cover, referencing the DIY mottos and designs soldiers would engrave onto their Zippo® lighters. The Herschel G-Lide is also outfitted with a durable matte army Green resin case and band, Gun Metal IP buckle, Dark Green screen-printed Herschel Supply logo and HSCO First Watch Division branding and a Yellow face with mineral glass highlighted by auto electroluminescent (EL) backlight technology with afterglow functionality—a subtle nod to the right-angle Olive Drab Fulton MX-991/U flashlight still used by the United States Army.

"Here at Casio G-SHOCK, we strive to be innovative and produce high-quality products, and by partnering with Hershel Supply, we're excited that we can offer a fine-detailed timeless watch for the well-travelled," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division.

"'YOU CAN SURF LATER' is an engraving that was found on a now iconic Zippo lighter of an American soldier. The lighter was customized with words of inspiration to transform his lighter into a talisman of sorts to help him get through his tour of duty. We used that commitment as inspiration along with utility military design and applied them to all aspects and details of our Casio G-SHOCK collaboration. This 'first watch' is for the dedicated bunch on dawn patrol surf sessions that balance their daily lives with what drives them," said Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder of Herschel Supply.

To view a video celebrating the G-SHOCK x Herschel timepiece, visit: http://bit.ly/2oCe0Wx

The new watch is perfect for field and water activities in any weather thanks to its tide graph and moon data capabilities. The watch also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance Auto EL Backlight w/Afterglow

Flash Alert

Tide Graph

100 th Sec. Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Sec. Stopwatch (24 Hr) Countdown timer (24 Hr)

(3) Multi-function alarms

World time (29 TZ + 48 cities)

Mute Function

Full Auto Calendar

The collaborative timepiece comes in an exclusive Herschel Supply Dark Green tin case and co-branded G-SHOCK for Herschel Supply box. The limited-edition Herschel G-Lide (GLX-5600HSC-3CR) watch will retail for $150 and will be available for purchase starting October 10, 2019 on www.herschel.com, www.gshock.com, and select global Herschel and G‐SHOCK retailers including G-SHOCK Soho.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock‐resistant G‐SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G‐SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G‐SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home .

About Herschel Supply

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Herschel Supply is a design-driven global lifestyle brand that produces timeless products with utility design. Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel Supply adopted the name of a small town where three generations of their family were raised. Originally renowned for their contemporary renditions of classic backpack silhouettes, Herschel's range has since expanded to include luggage, headwear, accessories, apparel, and more. Today, Herschel products are sold in 94 countries with more than 10,000 stockists worldwide and the support of over 200 employees across offices in Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.herschel.com and follow Herschel on Instagram.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

