Casio G-SHOCK Reveals Latest Women's G-MS Model At Baselworld 2019

The MSGC100G-1A offers timeless style without comprising the absolute toughness the brand is known for. The model features an intricate design, such as a pyramid cut pattern dial with studs and a polyurethane band to provide an overall sleek look in a durable structure.

The new G-MS model also features the latest technology made for the today's modern active woman, such as a Super Illuminator LED light function, which makes the watch easy to read from day to night, and during any activity.

The timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

100M water resistance and shock resistance

World Time (29TZ / 27 Cities)

Stopwatch and countdown timer

5 Alarms

12/24 Hr formats

Full auto calendar

The MSGC100G-1A will retail for $150 and will be available for purchase starting this June.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Lizzy Manno

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Lizzy.Manno@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

