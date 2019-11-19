Casio G-SHOCK Showcases Sophisticated Strength With All-New MT-G Model

The new MT-G raises the popular line up of luxury timepieces to greater heights, boasting new details to enhance its overall strength and style. The watch also provides pristine visibility and scratch resistance, with a scratch-resistant non-reflective coating applied to the high-transparency sapphire crystal.

Created with G-SHOCK's Tough Triple G Resist technology, the latest MT-G model was designed to be able to withstand the toughest activities, but still be worn comfortably from day to night.

The MTGB1000XBD-1 comes equipped with G-SHOCK's most premium features, including Bluetooth connectivity, which pairs with the G-SHOCK Connected App for accurate timekeeping, and Two-Way Time Sync technology that combines self-adjusting atomic timekeeping for an accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe. The model also arrives with tough solar technology features for self-charging capabilities.

The MTGB1000XBD-1 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

Super illuminator LED light

Dual Dial Display

1/1 Sec. Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr.)

Daily alarm

World time (39 TZ + 27 cities)

Full Auto Calendar

The MTGB1000XBD-1 will retail for $1,100 and will be available for purchase beginning in November at standard G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

