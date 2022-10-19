G-SHOCK taps the long-term partner to create their signature 40th logo design and limited-edition timepiece

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. kicks off the 40th anniversary of G-SHOCK with a new limited edition model, the GMWB5000EH-1, and a commemorative logo in collaboration with renowned artist and designer, ERIC HAZE. The G-SHOCK x ERIC HAZE partnership will be familiar for long-term fans of the brand, as the two have collaborated for more than 20 years, creating celebratory timepieces and milestone anniversary logos, including the 25th, 30th, 35th, and now 40th Anniversary logos and identity for G-SHOCK.

CASIO G-SHOCK TEAMS UP WITH ERIC HAZE FOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY

For the 40th anniversary collaboration, the GMWB5000EH-1 comes to life as a full metal timepiece rooted in the iconic DW5000C, the very first G-SHOCK model. This nod to the past, modernizes the classic silhouette with stainless steel construction, urban design sensibilities, and functionality of G-SHOCK in 2023, celebrating the rich and extensive history of the brand.

Decorated with Eric Haze's trademark icon pattern, consisting of his stars, arrows, and crowns, the unique metal band is crafted using IP coating and laser etch processing. The stainless-steel band has a gloss black IP finish, which is stippled with dot-pattern laser engraving. The combination of large, medium, and small dots creates shading and a distinctive graphic design across the entire band.

Wearers will notice G-SHOCK's attention to detail with the 40th anniversary logo mark on the screw-lock case back cover, finished in a DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating, as well as HAZE's infamous logo illuminating the back of the face display. To further commemorate this momentous occasion, special packaging was designed by ERIC HAZE, making the GMWB5000EH-1 a must-have for watch aficionados and collectors.

"Going into our 25th year of working together, I am super happy with the results of our latest collaboration with G-Shock.

We pride ourselves on advancing our designs along with the technical aspects of each watch, and this release represents using a higher level of materials and application of our brand identity than ever before. Along with entirely new packaging, this is our first Haze model made exclusively out of metal, with laser-etched graphics.

We always appreciate Casio's willingness to push the envelope of what is possible every time we work together, and I believe it shows again in this collaboration" said Haze.

The timepiece features G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200-Meter Water Resistance

Smartphone Link

Tough Solar Power

Radio-controlled (Multi-Band 6)

Full-Auto LED Light (Super Illuminator)

5 Alarms + Hourly Time Signal

1/100 Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (60 Min)

World Time (39 cities + UTC) up to 300-cities with the app

Date/month Display Swapping

Multi-lingual Day of Week Display (En, Es, Fr, Ge, It and Ru)

12/24 Hr Time Formats

Low Battery Alert

Power Saving Function

The GMWB5000EH-1 will retail for $720 and will be available for purchase starting on October 26th at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About Eric Haze

Legendary News York artist and designer Eric Haze began his career in the early 80s, exhibiting work alongside friends like Keith Haring and Jean Michael Basquiat. After founding a design studio in the late 80s, then his own clothing label in the 90s, best known for his iconic hand lettering, Haze remains one of the most sought-after creatives in the worlds of contemporary design, street, and artists-driven brand collaborations.

Casio Release G-SHOCK GMWB5000EH-1

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.