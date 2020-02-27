Casio Granted Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show Award

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is proud to announce that its Ultra Short Throw XJ-UT352WN and Advanced XJ-F211WN LampFree® projectors have earned Tech & Learning's Best of Show Award at TCEA 2020. Casio's LampFree projectors were chosen for their cost-effectiveness, enhanced functionality, and their ability to stand out in a crowded ed-tech market.

Tech & Learning's Best of Show at TCEA award winners are selected by the country's most innovative educators. Products were rated on quality and effectiveness, ease of use, cost, and the creative use of technology. The judges then met with Tech & Learning's editors to decide which products would receive their stamp of approval.

"We are delighted to, once again, receive Tech & Learning's Best of Show Award at TCEA 2020," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "This award further demonstrates our dedication to providing students and teachers with innovative technology that is not only cost-effective and eco-conscious, but also forward-thinking."

Casio's Ultra Short Throw XJ-UT352WN and Advanced XJ-F211WN LampFree projectors are all-in-one solutions for the education market, providing industry-leading projection technology with enhanced features and functionality. Both projectors boast 3500 lumens, and WXGA native resolution of 1280x800, making them not only bright but wide enough to see more content. Both projectors are outfitted with the Company's unique, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source which produces clear and brilliant colors while providing great cost-saving benefits including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. Created with an improved dust resistant design, the XJ-UT352WN and XJ-F211WN are network ready with LAN Connectivity (RJ-45) and optional wireless capability.

Additionally, the XJ-UT352WN and XJ-F211WN include Casio's Educational Solutions suite that facilitates easier use of projection in classrooms. Auto Input Search enables teachers to start class quickly by simply plugging their device into the projector. One Click Connection allows wireless projection by simply clicking on the dedicated icon for each classroom on your device. Wireless features such as PC/Projector Remote Operation and Moderator Function allow teachers to project their own device's display or select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their device onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, with up to 40 devices connected to the projector at one time and up to four devices on-screen simultaneously.

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

