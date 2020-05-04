Casio Launches Educational Webinar Series

DOVER, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., an innovator in the education space, announced today a new educational webinar series focused on mathematics to help keep students' skills sharp during the nationwide school closures. The webinar series is set to explore a range of mathematical concepts utilizing Casio's free, all-in-one web-based mathematics software, ClassPad.net. The software allows students to delve into mathematics and enhance their understanding of related topics employing one program, where previously several pieces of software might have been required. Starting April 30th, and continuing through May, parents, students and teachers can learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology.

"The transition from in-person to online learning isn't easy and having access to the right tools and EdTech could make or break at home education," said Makoto Ori, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "We are proud to support educators, parents and students with free tools, including our new mathematics webinar series, to help ease the stress of distance learning and keep skills intact during this unprecedented time."

Casio's educational webinar series will be hosted on its YouTube channel and every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST through September:

The Spring 2020 AP Calculus Exam: Free Online Tools to Aid Before and During Testing (May 7): The Spring 2020 AP Calculus exams are happening during unprecedented times. The good news is the new AP Online Exam experience will allow for unprecedented use of online tools. In this webinar, Casio will reveal several ways to use its hardware and software to aid in both preparation for the exams and the test-taking experience itself. If you don't own a Casio graphing calculator the team will show you some easy-to-use, yet powerful free online resources. Specific examples from official 2020 AP Calculus AB and BC practice problems will be shared, with a focus on Free Response Questions. You've already studied the calculus - now let Casio help you put a couple of extra tools in the toolbox. Register here.

Helping Students Engage and Review for AP Statistics (May 14): How do we give feedback to students when we must be socially distant? How do we make sure our students are prepared? Is there a way to do AP statistics on an online platform? YES. Come explore how ClassPad.net can help you do all of these things with remote learning. See how we can use released exam questions on ClassPad.net, give individual feedback to all students, and maintain a line of communication with students. Register here.

Helping Students Engage and Review for AP Statistics (May 21): Come take part in a calculator review session to help students make quick work of AP Stats. The calculator is a powerful tool and is even more powerful when you realize you do not need to remember any calculator syntax and special button sequences. Register here.

Rigid and Non-Rigid Transformations with ClassPad.net (May 28): Transform yourself! We will be focusing on transformations in this webinar, demonstrating how to reflect, translate, rotate and dilate objects in multiple ways, including sliders, to help students develop an understanding of both rigid and non-rigid transformations. Explore basic transformations to develop properties, and then expand into coordinate transformations. This webinar will show how to construct all the transformations and participants will also leave with ready-to-use activities for each of the different transformations. Register here.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account here. To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

