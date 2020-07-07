Casio Launches Volume Purchasing Site For Expansive Calculator Portfolio

DOVER, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a trailblazer and innovator in the education space, introduced today its Calculator Volume Purchasing Site. The newly launched site is open to all customers, however, is aimed at those looking to purchase and save via larger volume orders. Those using the calculator volume purchasing site will receive volume pricing discounts, as well as value-added offers at different times throughout the school year. In addition to the benefits of using Casio's Calculator Volume Purchasing Site, the company also offers a special rewards program as well as training/informational webinars.

"As a leader in the education space we know how important it is to offer school districts and teachers not only quality education tools, but also incentives and discounts they deserve to promote learning throughout the school year," said Makoto Ori, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "The Calculator Volume Purchasing site, along with our other resources, are aimed to equip educators with innovative technology for their classrooms, and beyond, at an affordable price point."

Rewards Program

Educators that participate in Casio's Rewards Program have the opportunity to obtain free products for their classrooms such as Google Chromebooks, Amazon Kindle Fire Tablets, calculators and much more. The Rewards Program is based on the calculator type as well as quantity of the purchase. For example, the Graphing Calculators Rewards Program is for those looking to purchase 30 or more of Casio's fx-9750GII, fx-CG50/PRIZM or fx-CG500/PRIZM CAS models. Upon purchase, the rewards program offers incentive options including but not limited to, three free Calculators, one Amazon Kindle Fire Tablet or 10 Graphing Calculator Cases. Additionally, the more calculators purchased, the more rewards received! For more information on the 2020 rewards programs, including an option for purchasing Casio's scientific calculators, please visit https://www.casioeducation.com/rewards.

Webinar Series

The transition from in-person to online learning isn't easy, but companies like Casio America, Inc. are proud to support educators, parents and students with free tools to help ease the stress of distance learning. The Company has a handful of free resources available including a new series of educational webinars focused on mathematics. The webinars can help parents, students and teachers learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of ed-tech including ClassPad.net (web-based software) and its range of scientific and graphing calculators. The schedule for calculator webinars can be found at www.casioeducation.com/educators/webinars and the schedule for ClassPad.net webinars can be found at https://classpad.us/webinars/.

For additional information on Casio's Volume Purchasing Site, please visit http://www.casio.com/products/calculators/volume-discount-pricing. More information on the company's full portfolio of education technology can be found at www.CasioEducation.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

