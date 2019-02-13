Casio Receives 2019 Top New Technology Award

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is excited to announce its new Superior Series XJ-S400UN LampFree® Projector received Commercial Integrator's 2019 Top Technology Award (2019 TNT Awards) in the "Classroom Projectors" category.

The 4th annual 2019 TNT Awards are based on products that are submitted to Commercial Integrator and evaluated by a team of judges to highlight the new and outstanding commercial technology products to be shown at Integrated Systems Europe 2019 in Amsterdam. Top New Technology Awards entrants were judged on their technological innovation, benefits to the integrator, and benefits to the end user. The XJ-S400UN was awarded top classroom projector due to its innovative and comprehensive feature-set.

Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and is outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source – the R-Hybrid Light Source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. For use in schools, this corresponds to an operating lifetime of up to 18 years, during which the projector is running for an average of six hours a day through a 180-day school year. Additional features include a 1.7X zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, and Casio's suite of digital connection and presentation solutions, Educational Solutions.

"We are excited to be recognized by Commercial Integrator and the 2019 TNT Award judges for our innovative projection technology," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "The new Superior XJ-S400UN offers high brightness, 20,000 hours of service life and Casio's new suite of Digital Solutions which makes it an ideal fit for integrators and beyond, and solidifies Casio's position as an industry pioneer."

Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors will become available this Spring. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

