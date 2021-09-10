Casio Receives Tech & Learning's 2021 Best Tools For Back to School Award of Excellence

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader in the education space is excited to announce that its web-based mathematics creation and discovery resource, ClassPad.net, earned Tech & Learning's "The Best Tools For Back to School" award. As part of its Awards of Excellence, "The Best Tools for Back to School" helps Tech & Learning readers find the most impressive products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. ClassPad.net was recognized in the secondary education category and stood out for its versality and value.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

Designed by Casio as a one-stop shop for educators and students, ClassPad.net is an all-in-one, web-based mathematics creation and discovery resource geared for the K-12 level and beyond. As learning becomes increasingly dependent on technology and remote access, ClassPad.net is ahead of its time regarding versatility and customizability for teachers and students alike. Key features like unlimited customizable Workspaces, the ability to create authentic mathematical text and easily adjust geometric objects, measurements and angles allow students to succeed regardless of the environment they are learning in. While Open Access to ClassPad.net is free, teachers and students can sign up for Registered Access – also for free – enabling them to save Workspaces, publish and share Papers, browse the complete Paper Library and mark favorites.

"This award means so much to us at Casio. It reaffirms that we are delivering on our commitment to develop innovative EdTech products that meet the needs of both students and educators," said Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager, Consumer Products Division, Casio America, Inc. "ClassPad.net does just that and more. We will continue to raise the bar for education technology and create solutions suitable for all education levels."

Additionally, ClassPad.net has been named a finalist for the 2021 Tech Edvocate Awards for "Best Math App or Tool". The Tech Edvocate Awards honors the best that EdTech has to offer by recognizing outstanding companies, people and products.

For additional information on Casio's ClassPad.net, please visit https://www.classpad.us.

