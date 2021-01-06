Casio's January Artist Spotlight: Dr. Casey Robards

"Dr. Robards' passion for the piano and music education is extremely admirable. At Casio, we are thrilled to support her journey in academia, music and beyond," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Her ability to share stories and connect with others through her music is an incredible gift. We look forward to when Dr. Robards can tour globally and share her talents with the world."

Sitting at the piano bench for the first time at the age of four, Dr. Robards has truly been drawn to music her entire life. Although she began playing paid jobs when she was eleven, it wasn't until she started high school that she realized music could be her lifelong career. Dr. Robards believes music is an outlet for expression, and playing the piano is a journey of constant discovery as there is always something new to learn. Being an educator at the University of Illinois, has allowed Dr. Robards to connect with hundreds of kindred spirits who love music as much as she does. As a woman who wears many hats, Dr. Robards is currently working on "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed" by Joel Thompson, while also teaching, performing, and collaborating with other classical musicians.

As a fan of Casio, Dr. Robards has used the brand's instruments for years. Robards' favorites include the PRIVIA PX-350 and PX-S3000, Casio's synthesizers and the Grand Hybrid series. The PRIVIA PX-S3000 is currently her go-to digital piano as it's portable and the authentic sound delivers a quality she has yet to see in other digital pianos. The superior touch of the PX-S3000 is thanks to its newly designed fully weighted Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard, which provides an authentic and uncompromising piano touch with an incredibly small footprint.

"As a classically trained pianist, I approached digital pianos with a bit of suspicion. Sometimes it can feel like you're giving up control over the instrument and over what your audience is hearing," said Dr. Robards. "That isn't an issue with the PRIVIA PX-S3000, and I believe that there is value in pianists who are fluent with digital pianos. The attention that Casio has given to replicating a real piano experience does not go unnoticed. The pedal, sound, feel and everything they've done 'under the hood' to make the keys respond in a realistic way, makes playing the PRIVIA a joy. The price and portability originally drew me to Casio, but I also knew I wouldn't be sacrificing quality or the feel of a real piano."

For more information on Dr. Casey Robards and her upcoming performances, please visit www.caseyrobards.com. Dr. Robards is part of a remarkable roster of Casio artists that includes Roshon, Alicia Witt, Larry Dunn, Steve Weingart, Darrell Lavigne, Knick Smith and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the PRIVIA series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com .

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

