Casio's July Artist Spotlight: Luis Resto

DOVER, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, Casio America, Inc , is excited to welcome musician and songwriter, Luis Resto, to its robust Artist Program. As a trailblazer in the electronic musical instrument industry, Casio continues to highlight a variety of artists with a wide range of styles through its Artist Spotlight Program . The Artist Spotlight Program was created as a way to assist aspiring and established musicians through providing the best tools and technology available for them to create and perform with on the go or at home.

Spanning over three decades, Luis Resto's career has been everything but boring. As a Detroit-based musician and songwriter, Resto was a founding member of the highly influential group Was (Not Was) and has collaborated with an excitedly diverse collection of accomplished artists. Resto's collaborations span across every genre and include musical talents such as Patti Smith, Stevie Nicks, Mel Torme, Anita Baker, The Highway Men (Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash), 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. In 2003, Resto won both a Grammy and an Oscar as a co-writer on the song "Lose Yourself" by well-known rapper Eminem. He continues to work with Eminem as a songwriter and keyboardist on both recording projects and performances.

"Luis Resto is a household name in the music industry, and we couldn't be more delighted to have him join our talented Casio family," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "We love collaborating with artists like Luis who make the music industry what it is today. Casio is honored to be the trusted instrument utilized throughout his successful musical journey!"

Throughout his career, Resto has relied on a variety of Casio keyboards starting with the VL-Tone. He's also used the Privia PX-560 and PX-150, and most recently the PX-S3000 . Casio's Privia PX-S3000 is the slimmest digital piano in the world1, with an elegant case that evokes a polished grand piano. With its stunning grand piano sound and Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard, it earns the Privia moniker by providing authentic grand piano sound and feel. Additional features include Bluetooth audio playback, 700 instrument tones, 200 built-in rhythms, illuminated touch sensor controls, expression pedal input, two assignable real-time control knobs, ¼" line outputs and dual headphone outputs, optional 6xAA battery power, compatibility with the free Chordana Play for Piano app, and much more.

"Casio has been an asset to me since day one as a musician and continues to impress me every day," said Resto. "As a musician and songwriter, I look for the best instruments to help me create, practice and collaborate, and Casio's offerings help me do just that. Not only can I write and create on the go, but the wealth of features and quality of sound offered is simply incredible and unmatched."

For more information about Luis Resto and his upcoming projects, please visit www.luisresto.com. Resto joins Casio's remarkable roster of artists that includes Alicia Witt, Josh Paxton, Kristian Terzic, Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, Bria Lee and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

1 Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speaker, Casio survey as of January 24, 2019.

