Casio's June Artist Spotlight: Bria Lee

DOVER, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Casio America, Inc., is thrilled to spotlight singer-songwriter, Bria Lee, as part of its successful Artist Program. As a leading innovator of electronic musical instruments, Casio continues to highlight a variety of musicians with a wide range of styles. Casio's Artist Program was created in an effort to assist both aspiring and established musicians by providing multiple levels of support including the best tools and technology available for them to create and perform with on the go or at home.

"Bria Lee is a welcome addition to our outstanding roster of artists in the program," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Her eclectic sound is a new and refreshing tune to the world of music. We love partnering with artists who continue to revolutionize and create music for generations to come. Bria is accomplishing great things, and we're thrilled that she's made Casio a part of her signature sound!"

Growing up in a musical household in Providence, Rhode Island, Bria Lee sang before she could talk. At the age of 17, she matriculated at New York's Manhattan School of Music where she studied classical piano, quickly becoming a fixture in the jazz community as a singer. Over the years, the sultriness and expressiveness of vocal powerhouses including Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, and Alicia Keys gave Lee the inspiration she needed to create her own sound which is a mix of rugged hip-hop beats and sublime edgy pop.

Shortly after moving to New York City, Lee signed to Republic Records, opening up a world of possibility and visibility. Her recently dropped single, "One Shot", featuring the well-known rapper, Fat Joe, gained the attention of Pitbull, who made it into a summer-time remix. As her career erupts, her portfolio of well-received singles radiates emotion and sound that fuses all her best qualities. Lee plans to release an EP this summer and hopes to have the opportunity to tour in the near future. When not writing music, Lee performs as much as she can and most recently took center stage at the 2019 Montauk Music Festival. During her performance she utilized a Casio PRIVIA PX-S1000. Casio's Privia PX-S1000 is the slimmest digital piano in the world*1, with an elegant case that evokes a polished grand piano. With its stunning grand piano sound and Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard, it earns the Privia moniker by providing authentic grand piano sound and feel. Additional features include Bluetooth audio playback, 18 instrument Tones, illuminated touch sensor controls, ¼" line output and dual headphone outputs, optional 6xAA battery power compatibility with the free Chordana Play for Piano app, and much more.

"I am thrilled to have been introduced to Casio. As a singer-songwriter it's important to have a portable keyboard that helps me produce music wherever I go," said Bria. "Not only is the PX-S1000 light and compact, it has a modern, minimalistic design, a realistic touch that is as close to a real piano as you can get and unparalleled sound. I'm obsessed with it!"

For more information about Bria Lee and her upcoming projects, please visit http://www.republicrecords.com/artists/bria-lee. Lee joins Casio's remarkable roster of artists that includes Alicia Witt, Josh Paxton, Kristian Terzic, Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, Steve Weingart and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*1 Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speaker, Casio survey as of January 24, 2019.

