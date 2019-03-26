Casio's New Lampfree Superior Series Shines at DSE 2019

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is excited to showcase its new Superior Series of Lampfree® projectors at the digital signage industry's largest event – Digital Signage Expo 2019. The Company's latest LampFree projectors are ideal for digital signage and offer incredible benefits including high brightness, low maintenance, and installation flexibility. Casio's new Superior Series and its full portfolio of LampFree projectors will be exhibited in the Company's booth (#1109) during the Digital Signage Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 26-29, 2019.

NEW SUPERIOR SERIES

Ideal for the presentation market, Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and can project large images of up to 300". As the Company's first WUXGA projector series, the new models provide full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors. And with a 1.7X zoom lens and 360° installation angle capability, the Superior Series increases flexibility with installations as the projectors can fit into a variety of tight places.

The Superior Series features the next generation of Casio's industry-leading, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. Additionally, the Superior Series boasts Casio's new dust resistant design which helps to prevent the deterioration of brightness, even in dusty environments. With no lamps or filters to replace, Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors are a great low maintenance digital signage solution.

"We, at Casio, understand how significant it is to have display solutions that deliver crisp images and high brightness," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our latest projectors do just that and more at a price-point that is unmatched in the industry for everything it delivers! We couldn't be more excited to showcase our new, innovative projector line-up at DSE."

In addition to the new Superior Series models, Casio's LampFree Advanced Series and Ultra Short Throw Series will be introduced later this year.

The new Superior Series models will become available in Spring 2019. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

