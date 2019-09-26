Casio's New PRO TREK Smart With Heart Rate Monitor Is Now Available

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. announced today that the new PRO TREK Smart WSD-F21HR is now available for purchase. It is the first PRO TREK Smart to offer an optical sensor, which measures users' heart rates by flashing a LED light onto the wrist. This built-in heart rate monitor enables users to measure the intensity of their exercise in real-time during their favorite outdoor activities, from road and trail running, to cycling, climbing and more!

In addition to the new heart rate monitor, the Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F21HR can display maps and the current location enabling users to enjoy taking an unfamiliar route or running when they are traveling. As with other PRO TREK Smart models, the new WSD-F21HR can access Google App services, the trekking app ViewRanger, the cycling app BIKEMAP, the running app STRAVA, and other outdoor sports apps compatible with Wear OS by Google making it ideal for several outdoor activities.

Additional features include water resistance up to 50 meters, environmental durability built to military specifications and more. The WSD-F21HR is available in black and red for a MSRP of $499.00 at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, as well as Casio.com. For more information on Casio's WSD-F21HR and full PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit https://wsd.casio.com/ and https://protrek.casio.com/ .

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

