Caspar.AI Named to the 2020 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Caspar.AI to the fourth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

Featured in CB Insights real-estate AI category, Caspar is reshaping the real estate industry to allow for smart, sustainable design that both improves the residents' living experience and reduces overall costs for property management. Real estate developers partner with Caspar to build differentiated smart properties, drive additional revenue, save costs, and enhance resident experience.

"We are delighted to be awarded as the top AI company for real estate," said Dr. Ashutosh Saxena, Founder & CEO of Caspar.AI & Former Faculty in the Department of Computer Science at Cornell University. "People spend two-thirds of their time at home. There is a massive opportunity for AI to reimagine how people live in their homes. Our Caspar Sense and Caspar Adapt technology, understand the resident activities and automatically adapts home to their preferences. Our awareness technology enables senior residents (https://newswatchtv.com/2020/02/07/caspar-newswatch-review/) to lead an independent and active lifestyle in their own homes."

"It's been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights' data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond."

In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, retail, and finance, the 2020 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the U.S., U.K., China, Chile, and South Africa, and are supported by more than 600 investors. Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies.

Quick facts on the 2020 AI 100:

As of the end of February 2020, these 100 emerging private companies have raised over $7.4B in funding across 300+ deals from 600+ unique investors.

There are 10 unicorns (companies valued over $1B) in this year's AI 100 cohort.



About Caspar.AI (https://caspar.ai/)

Caspar provides a move-in-ready, smart home experience that adapts to the needs of each resident. Caspar helps promote a healthy and comfortable lifestyle for seniors, ensuring they can live independently in the comfort of their own home. Caspar is a rapidly growing company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Rotterdam, and Tokyo. Backed by investors such as Ron Conway, Deep Nishar, Elliott Donnelley, Joe Zadeh, and Michael Marks.

