CASS Professional Services & Meta Strategic Mobility Awarded Commercial Aerial Refueling Contract by US Navy

The CPS and Meta Strategic Mobility team will provide commercial aerial refueling services to the U.S. Navy using four KC-135R aircraft purchased from the Government of the Republic of Singapore in 2020. By using KC-135R aircraft, the team offers the Navy a refueling service that seamlessly, safely, and professionally integrates into Navy aviation training and operations.

The team offers the Navy and the Department of Defense the highest standards of safety and reliability and unmatched range and capability for commercial aerial refueling. The members of this team bring over a half century of aerial refueling experience supporting DoD operational and training missions around the globe.

"The CPS and Meta Strategic Mobility team is committed to helping our customers accomplish their missions by providing a safe, professional, affordable, and flexible aerial refueling service. Our aircraft are equipped with two wing-mounted Multi-Point Refueling System (MPRS) pods which facilitate refueling with probe equipped Navy, Marine Corps and Allied nation aircraft. They are also equipped with an air refueling boom to refuel receptacle equipped receivers. We look forward to providing exceptional support to the US Navy," said Jim Barkley, Tanker Project Manager.

Additional information and photos of the aircraft are available on the Meta Strategic Mobility website: https://meta.aero/msm/

About Meta Aerospace

Meta Aerospace is an information-age aerospace, defense, and security company that has skin in the game and designs, builds, and delivers cutting-edge, turnkey solutions for its partners in multiple domains and across a wide variety of missions.

From leading air and space intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services, to turnkey aerial refueling solutions, to multi-mission electromagnetic technologies, and highly innovative simulations applications, Meta Aerospace – with its deep mission expertise – offers a full stack of defense assets and capabilities that allows its partners to anticipate, secure, and defend their interests in today's rapidly changing national security problem space.

Meta is headquartered in Washington D.C., with over 750 domain experts spread across the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

About CASS Professional Services

Founded in 2003, CASS was built around the aerial refueling and mobility missions. Its leadership team is composed of KC-135, KC-10, and A330 MRTT professionals with decades of operational, training and test experience. The CASS management team includes highly experienced aviation, air refueling and mobility professionals, including senior Captains and Designated Check Airmen from major U.S. global airlines. They bring a powerful culture of professional airmanship, safety, and worldwide operations experience to this mission.

