Cassaday & Company, Inc. Named #1 Workplace in Virginia in 2019

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management firm Cassaday & Company, Inc. has been awarded first place on the 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia ranking. Created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, this annual award identifies, recognizes, and honors outstanding places of employment throughout Virginia, benefitting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia list comprises 100 companies.

"One of my objectives in founding the firm was to create a workplace that would attract and retain top talent who think like owners," said CEO & Chairman Steve Cassaday. "Encouraging employees to always do the right thing keeps our culture centered on our client's best interests, and this clarity of purpose has led to high employee pride and satisfaction. Saying employees are our greatest resource is a slogan at most businesses, but here, it's part of our ethos."

To participate, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in Virginia;

- Have at least 15 employees in Virginia; and

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Combined scores from a two-part survey determined the ranking of the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part, worth approximately 25% of the overall assessment, evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth approximately 75% of the overall assessment, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with more than $2.7 billion in assets under management (as of Jan. 2018).

Disclosures: Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday and Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

Contact: Michelle Tigani

Tigani@cassaday.com

SOURCE Cassaday & Company Inc.

Related Links

www.cassaday.com

