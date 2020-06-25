Cassaday & Company, Inc. Welcomes Director of Tax Services Benjamin H. Dorsey

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassaday & Company, Inc. today announced that Benjamin H. Dorsey, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CDFA™ has joined the firm as Director of Tax Services, a position created to complement the existing comprehensive suite of services offered to clients from Cassaday's subject matter experts.

Working collaboratively with Cassaday's advisory team, Dorsey will advise on tax aspects related to clients' financial, retirement, estate, and investment plans, and suggest strategies designed to optimize outcomes. Although he will not prepare tax returns, Dorsey will work closely with clients' tax professionals to maximize advantages available to clients. As the environment, laws, or client circumstances change, Dorsey will provide ongoing guidance to ensure tax strategies are up-to-date and remain aligned with a client's overall financial planning goals.

"One of my primary objectives for starting Cassaday & Company, Inc. was to be able to provide investors with a one-stop shop that consolidated all of the various financial components of their life into a centralized, integrated plan with holistic financial advice," said Steve Cassaday, Chairman & CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc. "The addition of Ben will further our vision of comprehensive wealth management by providing proactive tax planning to our clients at no additional cost to them. A brief conversation with an expert like Ben before making a financial decision can have a huge impact on after-tax results."

Prior to joining Cassaday & Company, Inc., Dorsey worked in a variety of roles at regional and global accounting firms, and wealth management firms. He has extensive experience in consulting with high-net-worth individuals as it relates to their respective income, fiduciary, estate, and charitable tax planning goals. Ben is a Personal Financial Specialist, a designation for Certified Public Accountants who wish to extend their expertise beyond traditional accounting and tax strategies by offering more comprehensive wealth management advice.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with $3 billion in assets under management (June 2020).

Disclosures: Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates (RAA), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with RAA. Neither RAA, nor its registered representatives, offer tax or legal advice.

