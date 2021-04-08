Cassia Networks and Extronics Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch New ATX2000 Hazardous Area Bluetooth Gateway

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Cassia Networks to bring their latest ATX2000 BLE gateway to customers in the hazardous area industries," says John Hartley, CEO for Extronics. "Both parties have seen significant interest from customers for BLE solutions, especially for IoT applications for condition monitoring or location tracking. Our partnership will help businesses operating in the process industries take advantage of Cassia's state of the art BLE gateway technology in these challenging environments."

"Through our strategic partnership with Extronics, we're excited to offer the ATX2000 gateway for our enterprise customers operating in the hazardous area industries," says Felix Zhao, CEO for Cassia Networks. "Extronics' deep expertise in designing safe and explosion-proof products allows us to deliver an enterprise-grade gateway that will help customers operate safely in these hazardous environments."

For more information on Cassia's ATX2000 Bluetooth gateways, visit www.cassianetworks.com/products/atx2000-bluetooth-gateway.

To learn more about Cassia's Bluetooth IoT products and solutions, visit www.cassianetworks.com.

About Cassia Networks

Cassia Networks is the leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions. Our patented technology provides the most reliable and easy to manage long-range, multiple device connectivity, edge processing and locationing for Bluetooth IoT networks. Our mission is to solve the IoT connectivity, locationing and management challenges faced by today's enterprises and make IoT easy.

SOURCE Cassia Networks

Related Links

http://www.cassianetworks.com

