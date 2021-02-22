Cassidy Has Released His New Album 'Da Wiseman' (Explicit)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back with a vengeance, rapper Cassidy has dropped his newest album "Da Wiseman." This freestyle rapper is coming into 2021 hot, once again showcasing his ability to change up his style to reach listeners who favor more than just your average rap and hip-hop.

Cassidy - 'Da Wiseman' - Cover Art

This new album is a compilation of traditional freestyle rap and new gangster rap. Cassidy reflects on memories of his past and brings light to problems we continue to face today. The aggressive tone and demeanor takes a sudden turn when Cassidy hits listeners with lyrics that hold powerful meaning in this every changing world.

Accumulating over 11 million streams in 2020, Cassidy continues to climb the hip hop ladder and refuses to quit. The Philadelphia native checks every box in this new album, creating a masterpiece that fits the pallet of new and old rap/hip-hop followers.

Cassidy is back on the rise, from the streets of Philadelphia to the Billboard charts, as "Da Wiseman" gives us that classic hip hop feel with those new hip hop beats. With this new album we also get to experience a more sophisticated side of Cassidy, rapping about the harsh truth of the world we face every day.

Da Wiseman - Track List

Da 4 Elements Where the Bars Go Bar After Bar Double Up What It Was Here We Go Again F*** It Up More of That Lean on Me Take U Dere Can't Do It Alone

LINKS:

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/cassidy-official/sets/da-wiseman

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7kq-PZkt9bUUCKO3eqx5Ww

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassidy_larsiny/

SOURCE Cassidy