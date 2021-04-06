Cast & Crew Acquires LeBog Software, Adding Award-Winning, Cloud-Based Digital Purchase Order (DPO) To Its Leading Product Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast & Crew further solidified its unwavering commitment to leading the digital transformation of the entertainment industry with the acquisition of LeBog Software, maker of Digital Purchase Order (DPO).

Historically, the purchase order process has been wrought with inefficiency and complexity, given an excessive use of paper with manual reviews and approvals. DPO—an expense management system—is designed specifically for the entertainment industry to simplify and modernize the traditional purchase order workflow, providing a fully integrated solution that removes the need for paper, multiple emails, and manual circulation.

Cast & Crew plans to support the rollout of the innovative, multi-award-winning, and cloud-based DPO to entertainment sectors across the globe, making it available to their clients to use anytime, anywhere. With over four million POs sent since the first Digital Purchase Order was created in 2012, this acquisition for Cast & Crew is a strategic investment that will unlock the power of DPO at scale, as part of its impressive suite of industry-leading technologies.

According to John Berkley, CEO of Cast & Crew, "DPO provides a key element that productions require as they move to the end-to-end digital processes that are finally possible in our industry." Berkley adds, "It's a truly remarkable product that makes it easy to create and approve Purchase Orders from anywhere and at any time—in a paperless and automated manner. Cast & Crew is proud to stay on the cutting edge of technological advancement and process efficiency. DPO is another unique solution that will help take the production experience to new heights."

While a standalone product, DPO will be integrated seamlessly into PSL+, Cast & Crew's industry-leading production accounting software. PSL+ enables productions to set up their budgets, track their day-to-day costs, pay vendors for services, and report the cost of production. This integration will deliver enhancements that streamline the sharing of purchase order information between the two systems and provide invoice scanning with OCR to eliminate data entry. A now-unified roadmap for Cast & Crew's accounting suite will include many more features for DPO and its connectivity to PSL+.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of LeBog Software GmbH and to welcome the Digital Purchase Order team to the Cast & Crew family," says Dr. Laurence Sargent, Co-Head of International for Cast & Crew and Director of Sargent-Disc. "At a critical time for our industry, DPO has proven itself to be a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable way of controlling production costs at scale." He notes, "We look forward to accelerating the development of DPO and supporting innovation to help create the Digital Production Office®."

All LeBog employees have joined Cast & Crew, and the company will continue to operate out of its current office based in Berlin.

About Cast & Crew

Cast & Crew ( www.castandcrew.com ) services the entertainment industry by providing technology-enabled payroll and human resources, accounting and financial, and workflow and productivity software. These solutions include payroll processing, residuals processing, workers' compensation services, labor relations, production incentives, and production tax credit financing. Cast & Crew's PSL+ production accounting software serves the needs of the film, television, and digital media industries. Headquartered in Burbank, California, the company was founded in 1976.

About LeBog Software GmbH

LeBog Software GmbH was founded in Berlin in 2015. The company is behind the development of the award-winning Digital Purchase Order (DPO) software, a key part of Sargent-Disc's Digital Production Office®, widely acknowledged to be the industry-standard digital procurement solution for production. DPO has been designed with simplicity at its core, delivering complex features through an easy-to-use website and mobile applications.

