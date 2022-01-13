Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Size to Increase by USD 614.23 Mn | APAC to occupy 43% global market share | Technavio

Uncover successful business strategies adopted by vendors by purchasing our full report.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cast acrylic sheets from the automotive industry, increasing demand for cell cast acrylic sheets and high production in the US, and the superior properties of cast acrylic sheets. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and the availability of low-cost substitutes might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The cast acrylic sheets market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3A Composites Holding AG, Aristech Surfaces LLC, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Gevacril, MADREPERLA S.p.a., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Pyrasied Xtreme Acrylic, and Spartech.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into sanitary ware, automotive and transportation, signage and display, and architecture and interior design. The sanitary ware segment accounted for maximum growth in 2020. The increased use of cast acrylic sheets in sanitary ware such as faucets, bath fittings, bathtubs, and washtubs is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the availability of cast acrylic sheets in various designs, colors, and patterns is increasing their application in sanitary wares.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The increasing use of signage by healthcare, restaurant, and retail industries is driving the growth of the cast acrylic sheets market in North America . In addition, the strong demand from the automotive, building, and construction sectors is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 614.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3A Composites Holding AG, Aristech Surfaces LLC, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, Gevacril, MADREPERLA S.p.a., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Pyrasied Xtreme Acrylic, and Spartech Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

