Cast Polymer Market Size to Grow by USD 2.90 Bn | 44% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The cast polymer market is the rising population in urban regions are some of the key market drivers. By 2045, the urban population will have increased to 6 billion people, a 1.5-fold increase. Governments must act quickly to plan for growth and provide basic services, infrastructure, and affordable housing to the rapidly expanding population. With cities accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, well-managed urbanization may help drive long-term growth by allowing for higher productivity and the introduction of new ideas.

As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as threats from substitutes such as concrete will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

Cast polymers are increasingly being employed in remodeling and construction projects since they are available in a variety of colors, shapes, textures, and kinds at affordable prices. In addition, the building industry's robust growth in the non-residential sector boosts demand for cast plastics. During the projection period, rapid urbanization is expected to enhance demand for new infrastructure and non-residential building construction.

Vendor Insights

The Cast Polymer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Plastics Inc.

Brenton Spa

Complete Home Concepts

Construction Resources

CORITEC NET IKE

Cultured Marble Products

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastern Surfaces

Goodway Industries

J M Huber Corp.

Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co. Ltd.

Marble Works of San Diego

Multi-Tech Products

Neonnex Products Ltd.

POWELL and BONNEL

PRECISION MARBLE

R and D Marble Inc.

Stylam

The RJ Marshall Co.

VIRGINIA MARBLE

Cast Polymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Plastics Inc., Brenton Spa, Complete Home Concepts, Construction Resources, CORITEC NET IKE, Cultured Marble Products, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastern Surfaces, Goodway Industries, J M Huber Corp., Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co. Ltd., Marble Works of San Diego, Multi-Tech Products, Neonnex Products Ltd., POWELL and BONNEL, PRECISION MARBLE, R and D Marble Inc., Stylam, The RJ Marshall Co., and VIRGINIA MARBLE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Plastics Inc.

Exhibit 89: Advanced Plastics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Plastics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Advanced Plastics Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Brenton Spa

Exhibit 92: Brenton Spa - Overview



Exhibit 93: Brenton Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Brenton Spa - Key offerings

10.5 Complete Home Concepts

Exhibit 95: Complete Home Concepts - Overview



Exhibit 96: Complete Home Concepts - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Complete Home Concepts - Key offerings

10.6 CORITEC NET IKE

Exhibit 98: CORITEC NET IKE - Overview



Exhibit 99: CORITEC NET IKE - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: CORITEC NET IKE - Key offerings

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 101: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Goodway Industries

Exhibit 105: Goodway Industries - Overview



Exhibit 106: Goodway Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Goodway Industries - Key offerings

10.9 POWELL and BONNEL

Exhibit 108: POWELL and BONNEL - Overview



Exhibit 109: POWELL and BONNEL - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: POWELL and BONNEL - Key offerings

10.10 R and D Marble Inc.

Exhibit 111: R and D Marble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: R and D Marble Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: R and D Marble Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The RJ Marshall Co.

Exhibit 114: The RJ Marshall Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: The RJ Marshall Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: The RJ Marshall Co. - Key offerings

10.12 VIRGINIA MARBLE

Exhibit 117: VIRGINIA MARBLE - Overview

Exhibit 118: VIRGINIA MARBLE - Product / Service

Exhibit 119: VIRGINIA MARBLE - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

