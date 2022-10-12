Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Global Market to Reach $4.58 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.36%

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cast resin dry type transformer market is expected to grow from $3.36 billion in 2021 to $3.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%. The market is expected to reach $4.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.36%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cast resin dry type transformer market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in demand for electricity is expected to drive the cast resin dry type transformer market. Cast resin dry type transformers are actively used in converting the voltage of the current to the required industry specifications. They are used for a variety of electrical applications, including lowering the voltage of electric current for traditional power circuits in order to run low-voltage devices and raising the voltage of electric current present in generators in order to transport electricity over great distances.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity demand will be five times higher in 2021 than it was in 2020, totaling over 1000 TWh.Additionally, global electricity demand is expected to increase by 4% in 2022. Hence, the increasing demand for electricity is expected to drive the cast resin dry type transformer market.



The use of (Internet of things) IoT enabled cast resin dry type transformers is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The use of IoT connectivity ensures the identification of poor quality electrical connections with thermal monitoring, thus extending equipment life and reducing maintenance expenses as well as downtime.

For instance, French energy and automation digital solutions company Schneider Electric offers dry-type cast resin transformers with real-time visibility of equipment health for enhanced performance and long service life. Real-time thermal monitoring of devices allows users to detect any issues immediately and take preventative actions to avoid unplanned downtime.



In October 2021, Prolec GE, a Mexico-based subsidiary of General Electric that designs and provides solutions for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical energy, acquired SPX's transformers for a deal amount of $645 million. The deal provides Prolec GE with a wider array of innovative and sustainable solutions for the distribution of electrical energy to the developing American market. SPX Transformers is a United States-based company that manufactures dry transformers, transformer components, and provides transformer service solutions.

Scope

Markets Covered:1) By Type: Converter Transformer; Rectifier Transformer

2) By Cooling Type: Natural Air Cooling; Forced Air Cooling

3) By Phase: Single Phase; Three Phase

4) By Voltage: Low Voltage; Medium Voltage

5) By Application: Industrial; Commercial; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Characteristics



3. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer



5. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Size And Growth



6. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Segmentation

7. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market

9. China Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



10. India Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



11. Japan Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



12. Australia Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



13. Indonesia Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



14. South Korea Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



15. Western Europe Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



16. UK Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



17. Germany Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



18. France Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



19. Eastern Europe Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



20. Russia Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



21. North America Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



22. USA Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



23. South America Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



24. Brazil Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



25. Middle East Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



26. Africa Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



27. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market



29. Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

ABB

BHEL

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Hammond Power Solutions

Hitachi Ltd.

Voltamp Transformers

WEG Group

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Legrand

PI. CAST-RESIN

Power Sp. z o.o

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ohngp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets